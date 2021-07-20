What happens when an orchestra can't perform together in front of a live audience for more than a year?
If it's the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, they return with a deluge of soloists, an aggressive new season and musicians hungry to make music side-by-side once again and feel the energy of a crowd.
"It's been a tough year for orchestras, and they came through this brilliantly," said the Chamber Orchestra's music director, Thomas Wilson. "There was never a moment we wouldn't be together in this, with the music and the orchestra at the heart of it. I’m proud of what the orchestra did."
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic is still in arbitration with its musicians after a contract dispute. It's not clear when the organization will be back on stage. Wilson, a trumpet player, also is the Philharmonic's associate conductor.
The Chamber's 2021-2022 season begins Sept. 12 with "Organ Spectacular VI" at First United Methodist Church. The concert features four organists from the Pikes Peak region, including a world premiere by Roderick Gorby.
Most challenging this season, said Wilson, will be "A Celebration of Beethoven" on Jan. 23. Four soloists and more than 100 vocalists will join the orchestra.
"We have very diverse and interesting programming along the way," Wilson said. "Our subscribers can stick with us for decades and are unlikely to hear much twice. We're always striking out in new directions."