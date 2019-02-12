2017 American Music Awards - Press Room
Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers pose in the press room with the award for favorite artist electronic dance music at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Grammy Award-winning pop duo The Chainsmokers will light up Denver this fall.

The pair will bring their "World War Joy" tour to Pepsi Center on Nov. 19. The Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer and pop star Lennon Stella will be along for the ride. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.

VIP tickets are $175 and are on sale from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. A Spotify presale is 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Chainsmokers are Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, who first got noticed for their 2014 single "#Selfie." Their debut studio album "Memories...Do Not Open" was released in 2017. Other hits include "Roses," "Don't Let Me Down" and "Paris."

