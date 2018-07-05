The Central City Opera is a world-class endeavor.
Performers, musicians, conductors and directors from around the world alight on the tiny town of Central City, 35 miles west of Denver, every May. They settle in housing provided by the opera and begin rehearsals for productions that open in early July. This year’s offerings are Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” and Verdi’s “Il Trovatore.” The former opens Saturday, and the latter opens July 14. Both run through Aug. 5.
“We’re known from years ago,” said Lisa Zetah, Central City Opera’s marketing director. “Opera houses were built in the 1800s and brought back to life in the 1930s. Those who attended performances at the Metropolitan Opera would come for the summer to Central City.”
This year’s production of “Il Trovatore” should satiate devoted lovers of the art form. Central City hasn’t mounted the show since the early ‘60s due to the complexity of the material. The cast of the upcoming show was chosen specifically for its ability to rise to the level of the opera. They’re the same performers from Central City’s version of “Tosca” two years ago.
“’Il Trovatore’ is known for some of the most glorious music Verdi ever composed,” said Zetah. “There’s a quote that says singers have risen to greatness performing this masterpiece, because of the level of music and overall story. Passion, jealousy, vengeance, all tied up in glorious music.”
Alessandro Talevi, who has directed three other productions for Central City, will spend the summer away from his home in Italy to direct “The Magic Flute.”
“There have been many different renditions of ‘The Magic Flute,’” said Zetah. “Alessandro is taking it in a different direction. He’s shaping it in a way that’s going to be engaging and a really beautiful experience for the whole family.”
The 86-year-old company is different from other opera houses, in that the jewel box theater seats only 550. Houses usually run 2,500 seats.
“You walk in, and it doesn’t matter where you are for the production,” Zetah said. “You feel like you’re right in front of the stage. You can feel the history of all those who have performed there before.”