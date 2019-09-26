Pop music superstar Celine Dion will bring her "Courage World Tour" to Colorado on March 24.
Tickets for the event at Pepsi Center in Denver go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 4. American Express card members can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Oct. 3. A ticket purchase will include a copy of Dion's upcoming album, "Courage," set for a Nov. 15 release. Call 303-405-1111 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
It's Dion's first new English record in six years and her first U.S. tour in more than a decade. Her almost 30-year career has seen a number of big power ballad hits, including "My Heart Will Go On," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "Because You Loved Me" and "The Power of Love."