Even if you're not great at math, there's still a reason to celebrate Pi Day on Thursday.
Not only is it a way to recognize the measurement for calculating the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, it's also a way to fun way to find a deal on a pie or a pizza.
If the roads are clear and you have the opportunity, see if you can snag one of these sweet deals today. Found something I missed? Leave a comment and I'll add it to the list.
BJs Restaurant & Brewhouse - Get a one-topping mini pizza for $3.14.
Boston Market - Buy a pot pie and a drink, get a second pot pie free. You'll need a coupon.
California Pizza Kitchen - Get a slice of key lime pie for $3.14.
Cicis - Purchase an adult buffet and a drink, get a second buffet for $3.14. You'll need a coupon.
Il Vicino - The best deal of the day, in my opinion, is the $3.14 margherita pizza at Il Vicino. There's a limit of five and this deal is valid for dine-in or take-out.
King Soopers - Get an 8-inch fruit pie for $3.14 with a King Soopers club card.
Papa John's - Small one-topping pizzas are $3.14 today. Valid on carry-out orders only.
Pizza Hut - You can get 30 percent off menu items today but you have to do some math to figure it out. The coupon code is the circumference of a 12 in medium. (cheat code: MfM)
Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar at Poor Richard's - Pick up a slice of cherry or triple berry pie for $3.14.
Village Inn - Get $2 off whole pies.
Villa Italia Kitchen - Grab a whole cheese Neapolitan pie for $3.14. You'll need to fill out this form to get the coupon for this offer.
Whole Foods Market - You can get $3.14 off a large bakery pie and if you're an Amazon Prime member (Amazon owns Whole Foods) you can get an additional 10 percent off.