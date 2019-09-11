By Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard, park at Norris Penrose Event Center overflow lot, 1106 W. Moreno Ave., dog friendly shuttles run from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., $45-$50 includes unlimited tasting, $25-$30 ages 13-17, free 12 and younger; hsppr.org
Something else: Two-mile dog walk, 9-11 a.m.
One thousand dogs is a lot of dogs.
Let the dog mayhem commence.
About 2,000 people and their pooches showed up to last year’s annual Pawtoberfest at Bear Creek Regional Park. It’s the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with money going to the shelter’s life-saving programs.
Last year’s total, more than $185,000, went toward the medical fund, which covered the rehabilitation of almost 6,000 pets in 2018; the foster care program, which put 1,500 pets in foster homes; and behavior programs and animal law enforcement.
“This is for the whole community,” said Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager for HSPPR. “Come out and have a day of fun in the sun with your pet.”
This year’s celebration will have a larger number of participating vendors and sponsors than last year, and will feature samples from more than 30 craft beer and spirits vendors, more than 75 sponsors and pet-friendly vendors, music, food trucks and lots of toys, treats and contests for dogs and owners. Cozy up to your pet in the hopes of winning best kiss, dress up your mutt or enter the dog and human look-a-like contest. There’ll also be a 2-mile dog walk from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., a dog agility course and little kid pools to cool off hot pets.
“Not only are the people enjoying themselves, but the dogs are having a blast,” Pressley said. “They love to show off their costumes and they get all the treats they can handle. A lot of alumni come back, and we get to see dogs we fell in love with. We also get to raise so much money, so we can save even more lives.”
