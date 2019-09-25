Have you heard about beer made with grapes? What about the new Denver brewery that exclusively serves Mexican lagers?
Craft beer fans will have plenty of new things to sip on during Denver Beer Week, which kicks off Friday.
The nine-day event, formerly called Denver Beer Fest, includes more than 160 beer-related events, such as tap takeovers, food and beer pairings and, among several Oktoberfest parties (one of which is Dogtoberfest), the 50th anniversary of Denver Oktoberfest.
In local beer news, Colorado Springs Oktoberfest is set for Friday-Sunday at The Western Museum of Mining and Industry.
Denver Beer Week festivities culminate with the Great American Beer Festival, which is the largest beer competition in the country. During the fest on Oct. 3-5, breweries will collectively serve a total of 3,000 types of beers.
Beer events have for three decades surrounded the Great American Beer Festival, so Visit Denver formally put them together under one umbrella 12 years ago.
“There just happened to be so many great beer events and no one was consolidating them in one place,” Ashley Geisheker, with Visit Denver, said. “We wanted to pull everything together so people know about all of the cool beer events.”
To kick off the fest, Visit Denver is launching its updated Denver Beer Trail, a neighborhood-by-neighborhood guide to some of the city’s 100 brewpubs, breweries and taprooms.
“With so many breweries, it can be overwhelming to pick which ones to go to,” Geisheker said. “This is a way to break it down.”
Along with showcasing newer beer trends and breweries such as Dos Luces Brewery, which serves gluten-free brews, Denver Beer Week will see Odell Brewing celebrating its 30th anniversary with a six-course beer dinner on Tuesday.
“The hope is that people will discover something new about the craft beer scene,” Geisheker said. “It is such a significant part of our food and dining scene and our culture.”
Denver has often been dubbed the beer capital of the country and Geisheker says its beer scene will keep flowing strong.
“I do get asked a lot if we’re over-saturated,” she said. “I don’t think we are, because each brewery is doing something totally unique.”
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette, amanda.hancock@gazette.com