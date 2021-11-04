It’s probably no surprise to see cat videos on social media, but what about “CATS” videos?
Commenters have been confused to stumble upon a TikTok page dedicated to Rum Tum Tugger, a larger-than-life feline character in the popular Broadway show.
“How did I get to the ‘CATS’ side of TikTok?” wrote one viewer recently.
But they appear to quickly get won over by behind-the-scenes antics of Rum Tum Tugger, provided by Zach Bravo, the man who plays Tugger in the ongoing tour of “CATS.”
Dressed in his full furry costume, Bravo vibrantly dances and acts out TikTok trends just like any cool cat would.
His posts have attracted more than a few “CATS” fans. Among his 100,000 followers on the app, several have commented that they bought tickets to the show just to see Bravo on stage.
@zachbravo
Like CATS? Wait till the end! ##fyp ##foryoupage ##cats ##rumtumtugger ##catsthemusical ##nationaltour ##kanyewest ##andrewlloydwebber♬ original sound - Spice
It’s not like “CATS” necessarily needs viral videos to fill seats. As one of the longest-running shows on Broadway and a winner of seven Tony awards, it’s also one of the most well-known. This tour, which comes to the Pikes Peak Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, is in celebration of the show’s 40th anniversary.
A legendary show still has to find ways to stay relevant — like, for example, the 2019 movie version of “CATS” featuring stars such as James Corden and Taylor Swift.
For this tour, the original score from Andrew Lloyd Weber won’t change. But it will be paired with new lighting design, sound design and choreography, making “this production a new ‘CATS’ for a new generation,” says the show’s website.
Bravo’s videos are one way to bring a newer generation to the theater.
He joined TikTok in early 2020, when he was a recent college graduate looking for a job in musical theater during the beginning of the pandemic. He made videos about his favorite things, “Stars Wars” and musical theater.
“I was really trying to get myself out there as much as possible,” Bravo said. “It seems like a fun way to pass the time, because there was literally nothing to do.”
His videos got noticed by tens of thousands of people, plus some of the casting crew for “CATS.”
Since getting the role, which is his first on a Broadway tour, Bravo’s TikTok page is now all about “CATS.”
“That’s my niche now,” he said. “As of late, there’s been a lot of Rum Tum Tugger content.”
He’s had fun playing the “iconic part” and showing off the character’s shimmying moves and big personality. Bravo also hopes to show off the bigger takeaway of “CATS,” which he said is still a mystery to some.
“It’s up for interpretation for a lot of people,” Bravo said. “Some people say there’s no real plot. But there is, if you really pay attention.”
The simple version of the story is this: A tribe of cats gather for their annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.
Bravo says he hopes showgoers leave with more than the lyrics to “Memory” stuck in their heads. Maybe with some life lessons.
“The show is about how we come together no matter our situation,” he said. “We could put aside our differences and do things together in peace and harmony.”
And, according to Bravo’s social media, some people will leave wanting a selfie with Tugger.
“Everything about this show is magical,” he said. “So I love to get people interested in seeing it.”