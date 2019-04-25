ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

When it comes to the arts, the Pikes Peak region has a wealth of opportunities. Whether you're a fan of visual art, music, theater or dance, there's always something to entertain and amaze you. 

SHINING STARS

Award winners for best local actor and actress.

pg. XX

LUCK OF THE DRAW

Where Gazette readers like to go for table games and slot machines.

pg. XX

GET YOUR DANCE ON

Learn how to two-step, swing, line dance and more at this top dance club.

pg. XX

FROLIC DOWNTOWN

Colorado Springs sure loves a parade. Read about the top downtown event.

pg. XX

SING OUT LOUD

It's OK to be a little off key at this fave karaoke spot.

pg. XX

ENJOY THE MUSIC

These local bands are tops with our readers.

pg. XX

NIGHT AT THE THEATER

This year's best play was a bit of a bloodbath.

pg. XX

Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor

Michelle is a features reporter and editor of The Gazette's annual Best of the Springs and FYI magazines. A Penn State journalism graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.

Load comments