TV TONIGHT “Popstar Magazine’s Best of 2019” is a rousing special that has host Elizabeth Stanton counting down the year’s greatest and most memorable moments and trends, based on polls from Popstar. 8 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I enjoyed the premise behind Peter Heller’s 2019 “The River,” about a pair of buddies who get into a spot of trouble on a kayaking trip. The New York Times best-selling novelist’s 2012 book, “The Dog Stars,” was also a breakout hit. So I was intrigued to hear about the Denver resident’s latest, “The Orchard,” which was released in October via the e-book and audiobook platform Scribd. This time, he’s unraveling the tale of a 7-year-old girl who lives in a cabin with no electricity in the foothills of Vermont’s Green Mountains with her single mother. Scribd allows patrons to read unlimited books, audio books, magazines and more; scribd.com.