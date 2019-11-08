TV Tonight
Can you really make a TV series based on “Green Eggs and Ham”? We’re about to find out. Based on the beloved book by Dr. Seuss, the animated story follows opposites “Guy” and “Sam” as they venture out on a road trip to save an endangered animal from a far-off zoo. The voice cast includes Michael Douglas, Adam Devine and Keegan-Michael Key. Netflix
Chuck Barney,
Tribune News Service
I recently heard a song that blew my heart wide open: “Stay High” by Brittany Howard. And I’m pretty sure it’s not about getting blitzed on the ganja, man. But who knows, maybe it is. I’m going with a more joyful interpretation, as in finding the lightness in life. Howard is best known as the lead singer of the blues rock band Alabama Shakes, but she released her debut solo album, “Jaime,” in September. She’s touring in support of that new record and will perform Thursday at Denver’s Ogden Theatre. Tickets are $45; ogdentheatre.com.