Mark Powell
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive
Price: $25, bootbarnhall.com
Mark Powell’s latest album is filled with song titles that feel quintessentially country. He references Merle Haggard, one of his songwriting heroes, in “This Bar Needs a Town” and he has two songs with “beer” in the title. Plus, there’s “Keep It Country,” during which the Texas-based singer-songwriter says, “Keep it real, keep it simple, keep it country.”
That might as well be the chorus of Powell’s life. His father was a country musician and Powell started playing the fiddle at age 5. He soon picked up the mandolin and banjo, too.
“I was a geek about it,” he says. “I started playing the instruments that aren’t cool when you’re a kid.”
Powell hasn’t been able to shake his love for country music. He has toured regularly since 2000 and remains committed to the genre’s traditional style. In songwriting, he follows the lead of John Prine, Merle Haggard and George Strait. Powell frequently collaborates with the songwriters behind Strait’s top hits.
“I steal from their playbooks,” Powell said. “I like country when it’s real country. Those songs that are honest and about working hard.”
He doesn’t make — or appreciate — pop country songs, because they’re “not country enough.”
“When you hear songs that are party songs, those are fun,” Powell said. “They’re not real hard to write.”
His writing is driven by real-life experiences, witty turns-of-phrases — take this for example: “I need a home, and you need a project” — and hints of sarcasm.
“There’s a lot of normal love songs out there,” Powell said. “I haven’t always been great at that. I like having some spice in there.”
Early in his career, Powell decided to go “the homegrown route” by not signing with a record company.
“We’re real proud of the fact that we do everything in house,” he said. “You’re able to control who you want on your team and how you want to do things.”
After a stint living in Nashville, Powell returned to his home state to live on a 100-acre ranch in Abilene, where he raises buffalo and longhorns. There, he also hosts the annual Outlaws and Legends music festival. In the past, the lineup has featured country legends such as Haggard, Lee Ann Womack and Kris Kristofferson.
In recent years, Powell has played the majority of his shows in Texas, Oklahoma and other southern states. Three years ago, he bought a house in Parker, so he plans on adding more Colorado stops to his schedule.
Wherever he goes, he won’t stray from classic country music. “I can’t get away from it,” he said. “Country music is a big part of my life.”
Natasha Bedingfield
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S Broadway, Englewood
Price: $35-$79.50, gothictheatre.com
Think back to 2006. Need some help? In some of the more popular songs that year, Justin Timberlake brought “SexyBack,” Shakira promised her “Hips Don’t Lie” and Daniel Powter sang about having a “Bad Day.” The most-played song on U.S. radio, though, was “Unwritten” by Bedingfield. You might remember it as the upbeat theme song of “The Hills” on MTV. The song, featuring lyrics such as “Today is where your book begins, the rest is still unwritten,” is as intensely catchy as ever. But that’s just one tune from the English pop singer/songwriter’s collection, which includes other hits such as “Pocketful of Sunshine.”
Mushroomhead’s Halloween tour
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave
Price: $22, blacksheeprocks.com
The metal rock band Mushroomhead is easy to recognize: Its members routinely wear black masks and costumes on stage. And its shows come with theatrical moves to match. The band formed in 1993 in Cleveland and has since rotated through different members. But it’s still rocking with hits such as “Sun Doesn’t Rise,” which has been streamed more than 10 million times on Spotify. For the Mushroomhead’s “Halloween Tour” stop, bands such as He Kill 3, Dead Superstar and Unsaid Fate also will play.
Cass McCombs
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Lulu’s Downstairs,
107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: $17-$20, lulusdownstairs.com
Singer-songwriter Cass McCombs started putting out genre-bending records in the early 2000s and has since cemented himself as a force, and somewhat of a mysterious one, in indie rock music. McCombs has toured or performed with bands such as Band of Horses, The Decemberists, Arcade Fire and The Shins. He’s not afraid to experiment, as evidenced by his recent team-up with country singer Wynonna Judd. The two formed a duo called The Frothy Pit and performed last month at Americanafest. McCombs this year released his ninth album, called “Tip of the Sphere.” Folk singer-songwriter Meg Baird will open up the show.
Classic Petra Revival
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts,
304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake,
Price: $10-$50, trilakesarts.org
Many of the members of Petra have changed since the band’s origins in 1972. The band’s sound has shifted, too. But one thing hasn’t changed: Petra is known for pioneering the Christian rock genre. The uplifting band is known for songs such as “The Coloring Song” and “Grave Robber,” and after a 25-year hiatus, the latest iteration of the band, called Classic Petra Revival, got together last year to return to the stage.
Twenty One Pilots
When: 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pepsi Center,
1000 Chopper Circle, Denver
Price: $39.50-$79.50, pepsicenter.com
Twenty One Pilots’ first top hit came in 2016 when the duo from Columbus, Ohio, released “Stressed Out.” No one likely knew what the lyrics “My name’s Blurryface and I care what you think” meant, but listeners could relate to the nostalgic words, “Wish we could turn back time, to the good old days.” The song, along with follow-up hits “Ride” and “Heathens,” helped solidify Twenty One Pilots as a top pop band. In 2017, the duo received a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Twenty One Pilots is currently continuing their “The Bandito Tour,” in support of the album “Trench,” which came out in 2018.
Hard Red Rocks Halloween
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre,
18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Price: $49-$150; redrocksonline.com
You’ll find plenty of upbeat — and maybe some spooky — sounds at Red Rocks for its Halloween party. Among the seven musical acts on the lineup are the New York-based EDM musician Gramatik, the Los Angeles band Armnhmr and Ducky, the on-stage moniker for the deejay and producer Morgan Neiman whose mission statement, according to her website, is: “Ugh just rave!” The lineup also includes guitar legend Tom Morello.
Shivers Concert Series
When: 7 p.m. Friday cash bar and hors d’oeuvres, 8 p.m. concert, meet the artists dessert reception 9 p.m.
Where: The Antlers hotel, 4 S Cascade Ave.
Price: $55, 719-593-8400, https://ppld.org/shivers-concert
Something else: A music workshop for students, sponsored by the Shivers Fund, is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Penrose Library, 20 N Cascade Ave.
Shivers Concert Series presents a versatile evening of music, “From Chopin to the Great American Song Book.” Performers include world-renowned pianist Rossano Sportiello, an Italian-born musician who specializes in jazz ranging from the 1920s to the Bebop style of the 1950s.
