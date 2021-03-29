The first 2021 Colorado summer country music festival is planned in June and it's a big one.
Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith and Luke Combs will headline Grand Junction Country Jam June 24-26 and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at countryjam.com. The festival was canceled in 2020 and the 2021 event will have Covid protocols to be announced later.
More announcements to come but there are three-day passes, there's camping and reserved seating. The festival is at 1065 Old US Hwy 6 and 50 at Loma.
Performers on two stages expected to perform include Ingrid Andress, Ashland Craft, Travis Denning, Hardy, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Craig Morgan, Drew Parker, Stephanie Quayle, Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson. Others will be signed for the second stage, “Next From Nashville.”