Laugh into the new year with comedian Carlos Mencia at 3E’s Comedy Club.
Mencia will perform at the club Friday and Saturday, with two shows each night at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
“I can’t wait to get back into it,” Mencia said. “I’m giddy about performing.”
The longtime comedian, known for his former Comedy Central sketch show “Mind of Mencia,” headlined the club’s opening back in 2020. Mencia said he enjoys performing in local venues because of the crowd’s personal enthusiasm.
“To get to go to a place where everyone is like ‘What are you doing here, oh my God, we got tickets and can’t wait to see you.’ It’s really cool,” he said.
His return to 3E’s might be one of your last chances to catch Mencia in the Springs before he releases his stand-up special, launching him on tour.
“I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of a lot smaller cities like this and it changed me,” he said. “It’s going to be more difficult to do weekends like this with demand.”
The upcoming special comes after a decade-long period of growth for Mencia, who is excited to share his fresh outlook on life with audiences.
“I went through my growth period, and now I’m excited, I’m happy and I want the world to see what I’m doing,” Mencia said. “It’s been a long, long, long journey.”
He described the special as “the evolution of me.” He hopes his performances illustrate how, even in a time of deep divide, we’re more alike than different.
“Laughter is unifying,” he said. “Laughter makes everybody laugh — at the same thing, at the same time, whether you understand it or not. At that very moment in time we’re at one with every single person in the room.”
One thing Mencia hopes to bring to Colorado Springs this New Year’s is healing after the Club Q shooting, where a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club and killed five people.
“I remember looking at my best friend and my wife, and I said, ‘They need me there,’” he said. “It’s like, OK, you guys need this laughter, this healing, this love, and I’m going to give it to you.”
Overall, Mencia hopes to bring people together into the new year in the way he knows best: comedy.
“I am bound by the code of comedy, I’m going to be funny. I have to be funny. That’s always going to be the case,” he said. “I went through my growth period, and now I’m excited.”