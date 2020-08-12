A love of cars can make fast friends of two strangers who might share nothing else in common.
And those lovers will find plenty of avenues to sweeten their romance, through car clubs, car shows and car cruises. The Old Colorado City Car Show is one such hot spot. Last year the event attracted 18,000 people and more than 600 cars. This year will look a little different, for obvious reasons.
“We didn’t want to leave the community hanging,” says Ace Cosley, owner and founder of Ace Entertainment, which puts on the event. “We decided to turn it into a cruise. A rolling car show.”
The Old Colorado City Customs and Classics Car Cruise will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no parking of vehicles or mingling with car friends. Instead, those who care to get a gander at all manner of cars or who want to show off their autos are welcome to join the free event. The event also raises money for Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Donations can be made online at aceent1.com.
People can join the cruise’s suggested route by hopping on Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City. They’ll wend their way west toward Manitou Springs, continue along Manitou Avenue and turn back toward Colorado Springs after going around the first roundabout in Manitou. Cars can go back through downtown and hang a left on Nevada Avenue.
“The car community is looking for something to do,” says Parker Humphrey, Ace Entertainment’s public relations director. “They’re meeting at Sonics and gas stations. They want to get out and see each other’s cars. Most car shows are just stopped (cars), but this is an opportunity to see and hear them run.”
Cosley’s love for cars stretches back to childhood. Raised in Detroit, the so-called “car capital of the world,” he says, he remembers his father’s beloved 1962 Cadillac. After his dad lost the car somewhere along the way, Cosley bought another one in his 20s and told his dad he’d restore it for him.
“I’ve been collecting cars ever since,” he says. He’ll show three or four cars in the cruise, including a 1972 Dodge Charger. which was his favorite car when he was 12, and a rare two-door 1966 Lincoln Town Car.
“Cars are the backbone to America,” says Cosley. “Everybody, when they’re little children, they dream of cars they love. It’s a conversation starter with people when they see those cars. It reminds them of when they were younger.”
The community building of a car show is ideal right now, says Humphrey, with the divisiveness in our world.
“It doesn’t matter if you have a million dollar car or a $500 car, you can find common ground,” he says. “If you like cars, we can be friends. Its not much about anything else but a love of cars and a love of being together and enjoying that.”
