If you go

What: Old Colorado City Customs and Classics Car Cruise

When: 11 a.m. Sunday

Where: Join the cruise on Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City, head west toward Manitou Springs, continue onto Manitou Avenue, turn around on the first roundabout in Manitou and head back, continue back through downtown and turn left on Nevada Avenue

Price: Free, anybody is welcome to join the cruise; aceent1.com

Something else: Donations will be accepted for Walk to End Alzheimer’s; aceent1.com