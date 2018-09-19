EL CINCO DE MAYO INC. 35TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW AND FIESTA
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, parking lot C, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., free; 330-2853.
A message is tucked away into the extravagant display of low riders and muscle cars at El Cinco De Mayo’s Car Show and Fiesta.
It’s about young males and the decisions they make on the path to adulthood.
“It’s an opportunity for young males that might have a choice to go right or left, as far as good or bad decisions,” said Ben Gallegos-Pardo, coordinator of multicultural student retention initiatives at Pikes Peak Community College. “Within car culture, it’s putting energy into something positive. Don’t get involved in gangs, stay in school, focus, use your hands. Working toward something and seeing a project through, from start to finish, is another big reason car shows and clubs have found such success.”
The 35th annual free show Saturday will be in a new location: PPCC’s Centennial Campus. The daylong, family- friendly event will feature more than 200 cars and motorcycles, Tejano music by the Pueblo-based Sierra Gold, dance performances by Ballet Folklórico de la Raza, food, crafts, vendors and demonstrations by PPCC staff and students. Proceeds from the festival help fund scholarships for local college students.
Low-rider culture sprouted within Mexican-American barrios on the West Coast in the 1940s, said Gallegos-Pardo. Its popularity spread across the country, including Colorado and New Mexico, as families relocated.
“Within the Hispanic and Chicano communities, it was a way for fathers and grandfathers to work with their kids,” Gallegos-Pardo said. “There were not a lot of resources to always buy the newest car, so you made the best of what you had. It was a way for families and people to show the work they could do with their hands, and it became almost a status symbol.”
Last year, 1,500 to 2,000 people showed up for the festival. The new location is intended to show attendees that education doesn’t need to happen in the traditional way. It can include vocational school or welding and automotive programs. During the event, PPCC’s auto departments will show off project cars, and folks representing the vocational departments will be on hand to talk to students about paths they can pursue.
The fiesta and car show are part of PPCC’s Hispanic Heritage Month. The monthlong celebration stretches into October and will highlight cultures, music and experiences from all over Latin America. “This car show is only one of the many pieces to honor the rich history of the Chicano culture and the longtime families that have been here, fighting for equal rights, education and bettering their lives,” said Gallegos-Pardo. “A lot of people think it’s just first-generation immigrants, but plenty of families have been in this area for up to 200 years that can trace their roots into Mexico.”
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette,