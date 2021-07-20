Grab your tricorder and your phaser and don your Vulcan ears, "Star Trek" is coming to Colorado.
Fan Expo Denver announced today that Zachary Quinto, best known for his portrayal of “Spock” in the current incarnation of Star Trek films, will be attending the event that runs Oct. 29-31 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.
Audiences were first introduced to Quinto in the superhero/villain NBC series, "Heroes." He won an Emmy Award for AMC’s "American Horror Story: Asylum" and is known for film roles in "Hotel Artemis," "Snowden," and "Hitman: Agent 47". He’s also known for his work on stage for the Broadway productions.
Quinto joins fellow "Star Trek" alum William Shatner, who was announced as a guest in June. Shatner will be in Denver as part of his 90th birthday tour. Other recently announced celebrity guests include "Doctor Who" stars Billie Piper and Christopther Eccelston, James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Jennifer Morrison ("Once Upon a Time") and Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy".
Fan Expo Denver: Special Edition will be 75% the size of the event planned for 2022, but will contain all the elements that fans expect from a traditional expo, including a wide collection of vendors and artisans, workshops and panels, and favorite areas like author valley and artist valley.
This will be Fan Expo HQ’s first show in Colorado since joining forces with Pop Culture Classroom earlier this year and announcing Fan Expo Denver. A portion of event proceeds will support Pop Culture Classroom and its work to promote literacy, learning, imagination, and inclusive communities through pop culture. Educator’s Day will also return for this Special Edition event. A full-sized FAN EXPO Denver is set to return in 2022.
Tickets for Fan Expo Denver: Special Edition are on sale now. More information can be found at www.fanexpodenver.com.