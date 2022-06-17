68964862_1242308175974775_5870359852768821248_n.jpg

Scenes like this one will be the norm at the planned iFLY Colorado Springs indoor skydiving facility.

 iFLY Denver

Stumped on what to get the dad who has everything this Father's Day? Why not gift him an experience this year? 

Here are five places in Colorado Springs where you can take dad for a Father's Day that he'll remember.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

iFLY Colorado Springs offers the thrill of sky-diving without the commitment of jumping out of an airplane. The city's first indoor skydiving venue opened in March in north Colorado Springs, and boasts a 40-foot-tall, 14-foot-diameter, enclosed glass wind tunnel—the tallest in the nation. 

Overdrive Raceway

Overdrive Raceway opened its doors for the first time in 2018. This go-kart raceway has two different race tracks to choose from. For the adrenaline-junkie dad, the Speed Track was designed to reach speeds of over 45 mph. The Agility track was made for racing against other drivers and learning to drift.

On Father's Day, Overdrive Raceway will offer free donuts to all dads. 

Lost Island Miniature Golf and Adventure Park

111720-hw-ninja 1.JPG (copy)

Jaleesa Himka swings from one grab bar to the next while running through an obstacle course this month at the Lost Island Warrior Gym in Colorado Springs

.

The Lost Island Miniature Golf and Adventure Park has two 18-hole mini golf courses and boasts larger than life characters. The Lost Island also has a 24,000 square feet outdoor Ninja Warrior Course, with obstacle courses for all skill levels. They also have outdoor inflatables with a less intense course to challenge dad in. 

WhirlyBall

What's WhirlyBall? Colorado Springs is about to find out

 

WhirlyBall opened in Colorado Springs in the east side back in 2017. The game WhirlyBall combines basketball, hockey and lacrosse while players ride around in bumper cars. The WhirlyBall venue also has a laser tag arena and a bowling alley for the dads that like to stick to the basics. 

American Paintball Coliseum 

American Paintball Coliseum has three arenas to compete against dad in: a paintball arena, an airsoft arena and a laser tag arena. All equipment is rentable on-site and low-impact paintballs are available.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments