‘Tis the season for candy ... beers?

In the spirit of Halloween, Gold Camp Brewing Co., 1007 S. Tejon St., is releasing a handful of beers flavored with favorite treats. To kick off October, brewers added pounds of Swedish Fish to a cream ale.

Then, for fans of Reese’s, they introduced a Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout. On Oct. 15, the brewery plans to unveil a “super crushable” Sour Patch Kids Blonde Ale.

No tricks here, just fun beer.

