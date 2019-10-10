In the spirit of Halloween, Gold Camp Brewing Co., 1007 S. Tejon St., is releasing a handful of beers flavored with favorite treats. To kick off October, brewers added pounds of Swedish Fish to a cream ale.
Then, for fans of Reese’s, they introduced a Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout. On Oct. 15, the brewery plans to unveil a “super crushable” Sour Patch Kids Blonde Ale.
A group of 13 people get to work making a giant balloon spider in time for the Halloween holiday at Great Wolf Lodge. The spider will be displayed in the hotel and indoor water park through Halloween, Oct. 31.
Marc Feickert (center right, in red), owner of Marvelous Marc Balloons in Briargate, leads a team of other balloon professionals and local youth in forming a spider made out of balloons, which is now on display at the Great Wolf Lodge.
The team celebrates the completion of the giant spider, which is now on display at the Great Wolf Lodge in the main lobby. The spider measures approximately 6 to 7 feet high, said Marc Feickert, a local balloon professional who led the efforts.