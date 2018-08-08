Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment recently debuted the trailer to “Aquaman” to high praise.
WB/DC needs “Aquaman” to be a winner in a “Justice League” era in which only its “Wonder Woman” franchise is a sure crowd pleaser. “Shazam!” looks to have some super-potential to change the attitudes toward WB/DC’s superhero offerings, but it doesn’t arrive until next spring.
Come Dec. 21, all eyes will be on “Aquaman” to see if the Jason Momoa-starring film can help us forget the failure that was the buildup to “Justice League.” Therein lies perhaps “Aquaman’s” biggest hindrance: his superhero team affiliation. You can’t help but listen to Momoa scream as he jumps out of a plane during the “Aquaman” trailer and think back to a similar scene when he was air-surfing bad guys in “Justice League,” a movie that didn’t deliver the iconic superhero-gathering moment it should have, especially given its roster of heroes.
At first glance, “Aquaman” looks nothing like another “Justice League” and instead seems to show WB/DC learning from the success of “Wonder Woman.” “Aquaman” will try to tell a solid origin story not weighed down by universe-building and instead focusing on a singular heroic tale, enhanced by a top-notch cast featuring Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe.
If “Aquaman” leans enough on the comic book tales of Geoff Johns’s stellar run writing Aquaman comics (which appears to be the case), it should be in good shape to surprise those whose hopes aren’t high.
The underwater scenes look great, and Atlantis and all the life it hosts are a sight. Those worried they’d be treated to more air bubbles for conversations — as we saw when Heard (who plays Aquaman love interest Mera) chatted with Aquaman in “Justice League” — should be happy. We don’t see much of Aquman’s half brother, Orm/Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson), who wishes for Atlantis to rise and rule the surface world, but we’ve seen enough of Wilson as Nite Owl in “Watchmen” to know he’s good at playing complicated comic book characters.
Perhaps the two most geek-tastic moments from the trailer were Aquaman lifting a submarine over his shoulder while flying/swimming through the sea and the highly anticipated first look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as fan-favorite Aquaman villain Black Manta, who looks as if he jumped right out of a comic- book panel.