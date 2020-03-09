I’m hereby launching my campaign to bring the planet’s best hot dogs and Italian beef to this fair city. I’m calling on you, fellow people of Colorado Springs, to join me. Windy City institution Portillo’s is hitting the road with the Beef Bus, and it’s up to America to decide where it goes.
Reads the company website: “It’s the second most important vote you will make in 2020.” Votes for the Springs have been cast, but we’ll need more if we are to secure the grub that raised me and so many other Chicagoans. Don’t delay: portillos.com/vote.