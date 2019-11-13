Singer songwriter Camila Cabello will bring "The Romance Tour" to Denver next year.
The former member of the all-girl pop group Fifth Harmony will perform Aug. 16 at Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. Every ticket will include Cabello's new album, "Romance." Call 303-405-1111 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
"Romance," her sophomore record, will drop Dec. 6. It's already spawned several big hits, including “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts; "Shameless," "Liar" and "Cry For Me."
The Cuban-American singer co-founded Fifth Harmony in 2012 and left the group in 2016. Her debut solo album, "Camila," was released in 2018 and landed at No. 1.