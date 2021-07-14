The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City, has bragging rights for award-winning wines from international competitions.
The 2019 Colorado Viognier was awarded 94 points and designated Platinum, the very top honor for the best wine in the Viognier varietal category by the Winemakers Challenge International Wine Competition in San Diego.
Gold medal winners from that competition included: Sangre de Cristo Nouveau (93 points), Colorado Riesling (91 points), Apple Blossom (90 points), Wild Cañon Harvest (90 points) and Vineyard Sunset (90 points).
At the Sunset International Wine Competition, gold medals went to the 2019 Monterey Chardonnay and the Sangre de Cristo Nouveau.
Silver awards went to Apple Blossom, 2017 Colorado Merlot Divinity, 2017 Colorado Merlot, 2017 Colorado Revelation, Colorado Riesling, 2018 Colorado Syrah, and Wild Cañon Harvest.
Bronze medals were awarded to the 2018 Colorado Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Sauvignon Blanc Reserve, 2019 Colorado Viognier, and Vineyard Sunset.
The wines are available in the winery tasting room, at Front Range wine shops and at abbeywinery.com.