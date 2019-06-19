Convinced that he wasn't made for this world, C.S. Lewis spent his life writing about another one. His conclusion: “If I find in myself desires which nothing in this world can satisfy, the only logical explanation is that I was made for another world.”
Saturday, a one-man play about his radical transformation, “C.S. Lewis, the Most Reluctant Convert,” will be performed by the Fellowship for Performing Arts at the Pikes Peak Center.
The show encapsulates the dramatic conversion that led Lewis to write more than 30 books that were translated into more than 30 languages, with more than 250 million copies published. His close friend J.R. Tolkien said, “I never would have finished, let alone published, 'The Lord of the Rings' without the support and encouragement of 'Jack' Lewis.”
“Skeptical audiences will find Lewis’ conversion authentic and even fascinating,” said lead actor and FPA artistic director Max McLean. “They may not be convinced, but they should be engaged by the experience of an intellect like Lewis as he moves, bit by bit, from vigorous rejection to wholehearted acceptance of the Christian faith.”
The show, written and performed by McLean, follows other FPA performances adapted from Lewis' writing: “The Screwtape Letters” and "The Great Divorce.”
“In 'Screwtape Letters,' it's spiritual forces from the outside tempting him to do evil. And in 'The Great Divorce,' it's spiritual forces from the heavens, and they’re challenging him to do good. In both cases, he is dealing with aspects of his conversion that led him to become a Christian,” McLean said.
Lewis lost his mother when he was 10 and became estranged from his father. He left for World War II godless and broken. As he dug through the trenches, he writes that he “never sank so low as to pray.”
McLean said he spent years sifting through facts and information from Lewis' autobiography, personal letters written after his mother's death and extraneous commentaries on Lewis’ conversion. Then McLean dramatized the critical events and spiritual thoughts that led to Lewis’ conversion.
“The conversion story ends when he takes communion for the first time at 32 since he was 14,” said McClean.
“Lewis’ personality is so amazing. He would suck the air out of the room when he entered. He was the most popular lecturer of Oxford and Cambridge of his day, and he filled his classrooms. He was an extraordinary storyteller with a brilliant mind. I think I just wanted to be that smart for 90 minutes.”
Set in Lewis’ study at Magdalen College in the University of Oxford, the play recreates the man using old photographs and voice recordings of him that are reminiscent of Alfred Hitchhock.
“I wanted to give his voice a little more pace than Hitchhock would give it,” McLean said.
The 90-minute play is a constellation of “moving, inspiring and multilayered” ideas, the playwright said. It's a toy for the imagination, based on “one of the most imaginative expressions of the Christian world.”
“Lewis says, ‘Imagination is the organ of meaning, and reason is the organ of truth.’ If you don’t engage people’s imagination, they aren’t going to use the hard work of rationality to determine whether or not Christianity is worth pursuing. What Lewis wanted to do was awaken people imaginatively and have people question, ‘Could this be true? Is there a better world than this world?’”
Lewis would say there is. But leave it to the play to show you why.
“You find this nowhere else," McLean said. "It’s not entertainment like jokes. It’s the bloom of his argument. It’s so captivating that you just say, ‘I can't get enough.’”