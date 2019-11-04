"The Screwtape Letters," a play based on the C.S. Lewis novel of the same name, is coming to Pikes Peak Center next year.
The Fellowship for Performing Arts' traveling production will be in Colorado Springs on March 15.
Described as "provocative and wickedly funny," the play is adapted from Lewis' satirical novel about spiritual warfare. The book is made up of letters from a demon named Screwtape, who is training his nephew, an apprentice demon, how to ruin the life and damn the soul of a human.
Tickets, starting at $49, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at the Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena box offices. They can be purchased online at pikespeakcenter.com, broadmoorworldarena.com and axs.com. For students or individuals 30 and younger, tickets are only $33 plus applicable fees when presenting a valid I.D. at the box offices only.
"The Screwtape Letters" was published in 1942 and remains one of Lewis' more popular works, along with "The Chronicles of Narnia," "The Great Divorce" and "Mere Christianity."