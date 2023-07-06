For fans of beloved author C.S. Lewis, the Fellowship for Performing Arts will offer a chance to gain insight into the author’s spiritual life. And this time, the journey doesn’t involve a wardrobe.

There will be two performances of “C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In” at the Ent Center for the Arts’ Shockley-Zalabak Theater this weekend. Colorado is the second stop on the act’s tour across the country, bringing the show to states such as Texas, California and Michigan.

The Fellowship for Performing Arts is a not-for-profit theater company based in New York City and founded by actor Max McLean. FPA produces faith-based plays and films, including works such as “The Screwtape Letters” and “Paradise Lost.” Although the company doesn’t confine itself exclusively to stories by Lewis, he’s certainly its darling.

In addition to being a beloved children’s author, Lewis is famous for his journey to and through the Christian faith. The play and subsequent feature film “The Most Reluctant Convert” details Lewis’ initial conversion. This is where “Further Up & Further In” takes off from, following Lewis through his life post-conversion.

But to McLean, “Further Up & Further In” isn’t just about the message.

“Theater is less about message than experience,” McLean said. “What we have done through the elements of theater, spectacle and the brilliance of C.S. Lewis’ mind, heart and imagination is create a mesmerizing spiritual experience.”

The spiritual experience transcends the stage, McLean said. “Both film and theater are powerful change agents,” he said.

“When theater is done right, there’s almost nothing that matches its impact. Here you have hundreds of people in a room experiencing the same thing at the same time. There’s almost a combustion. The audience and the actor become almost one mind. You come away from such an experience with a heightened awareness of reality that is at the least entertaining, potentially convicting and sometimes life-changing.”