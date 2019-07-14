Spotlighting events worthy of your next Colorado road trip.
July 26-28, Fairplay, burrodays.com
The 71st annual Burro Days are here, a celebration of the burros, or donkeys, that worked hard in the mining days.
Saddle up your llamas and burros and head to Fairplay for races like no other, from a 30-mile donkey race to an obstacle course race with your favorite llama. There’s an outhouse race, too. Kids handcraft their own mobile outhouse and race through downtown to the finish line.
Head to the downtown parade in the morning and peruse more than 145 arts and crafts booths in the afternoon. Grab your Bibles for cowboy church services and settle on the grass for some live music. There’s food, fun and games for everyone, so don your boots for a weekend celebrating the creatures that carried us through mining history.
While you’re there: Grab your fishing poles and reel in some trout at the Fairplay Beach Recreation Area.
Also on our calendar:
• Mac and Cheese Fest, July 27-28, coppercolorado.com
Chow down on America’s favorite comfort food at Copper Mountain. Sample more than 10 chef-crafted mac and cheese dishes.
• Buffalo Bill Days, July 25-28, buffalobilldays.com
It’s small town fun in Golden with live music, a car show, a golf tournament, food and merchandise vendors. You can even hike up Lookout Mountain to Buffalo Bill’s grave.