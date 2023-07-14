Artist Dawn Marsh had been teaching painting classes in Texas when she felt a calling to open her own paint-and-sip studio — a place where she could build on her creative ideas.

“I just felt like the Lord said, ‘Open your own paint-and-sip,’” she said. “My first reaction was, ‘Oh, no.’”

Initially hesitant, she was convinced to take the leap.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to trust you and we’re just going to do it — and then I got excited,” she said.

So, she and her husband packed up their things and moved to Montana, where her husband is from. There, they opened their first store: Brush Crazy.

“We opened and then it just, we went from five people to six to 10 to 12, and some of our classes were 30, 40, 50 people,” she said.

That was nine years ago. Now, the Colorado Springs couple have three successful Brush Crazy locations — a paint-and-sip art studio that provides the supplies one could need to get creative, including light booze.

The duo opened their first studio in 2014, and later debuted a spot in Colorado Springs near the end of 2019. After opening the location in Colorado Springs, where Marsh is from, the pair decided to move corporate headquarters here as well.

At first, the studio just offered traditional sip-and-paint classes, where an instructor would guide a group through painting on canvas. But soon, the couple decided to expand their reach.

“We started with just canvas classes, and everybody painted the same thing,” she said. “Then Doug started hearing customers talk about ceramics.”

So, they began to offer paintable ceramics.

“We started doing ceramics, and now it’s over half our business, which is wonderful,” she said.

The paint-and-sip studio now offers a variety of mediums to work with, from canvas to clay to wood to mosaics. Most recently, the shop began to do tie-dye projects.

“If you go to your typical sipping paint, everyone has to paint the same painting,” she said. “You’re all in there at the same time and then rushed out for the next class so it can start on time.”

As is customary of paint-and-sip studios, Brush Crazy does sell alcoholic beverages, including beer and wine, as well as nonalcoholic drinks.

Unlike other studios, the store welcomes walk-ins, meaning one doesn’t have to make an appointment to start a project, Marsh said.

“Everybody can do their own project, and still get help from an artist as they walk around,” Marsh said.

The studio also hosts events, including birthday parties and celebrations, as well as themed events throughout the month.

The studio has a library of over 1,000 paintings to work off of, with Marsh creating most of the canvas paintings. There are also several pieces created by artists who work at the store.

“There’s a lot by me; there’s a lot by other artists,” she said. “I just started a new paint sheet yesterday, and I think it’s gonna be 1,112.”

As for the future of Brush Crazy, the owners are working to franchise their locations, including in Colorado Springs.

“You don’t have to be an artist to own a Brush Crazy. It’s just you have to be passionate about seeing other people doing art,” she said.

While Marsh is looking forward to the future, she is thankful for the outlet Brush Crazy has provided to her and Colorado Springs.

“It really is amazing, and I’m so thankful because when I was a kid, there was nothing like this out here, even as an option,” she said. “I feel so blessed to be part of an industry that has just been starting these past 15 years. Before that, there was nothing like this.”