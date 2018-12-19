Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, 321 N. Tejon St., had luck on his side again on “Last Chance Kitchen,” the online companion show to Bravo’s “Top Chef.” He went whisk-to-whisk with three chefs last week for a chance to stay in “Last Chance Kitchen.” His dish was judge Tom Colicchio’s second favorite, and it kept Luck in “Last Chance Kitchen.”
The goal is to be the last chef standing there for the chance to face off with the last chef standing at the end of “Top Chef,” season 16. And claim the title of top chef.
The next episode of “Last Chance Kitchen” airs Thursday (Dec. 20) on bravotv.com directly after “Top Chef,” which comes on at 7 p.m. Watch at home, or head to Luck’s eatery to catch the action. Details: 434-2741, fourbybrotherluck.com.