My speakeasy initiation began through a nondescript door tucked between downtown establishments.
In the foyer, my wife pressed the buzzer. “Just two of you?” Just two of us, yes, and there was indeed room in the small, dimly lit Brooklyn’s on Boulder, 110 E. Boulder St.
You might feel you forgot your tie, as I felt, or you might get a compliment just as you are from the friendly concierge, as I did.
What’s better than carefully crafted, pre-Prohibition era cocktails? Feeling as if you’ve been let in on the secret.