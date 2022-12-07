Sometimes one gift can forever alter a life.
That’s the message in “The Heart of Christmas,” an original, Broadway-style musical by wife and husband Elizabeth and Robert Muren and produced by Andrew Wommack Ministries. In its seventh year, the production will run Dec. 9-11 at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park.
The family-friendly show chronicles the story of one family’s beloved Christmas book, “The Servant King,” about a fourth wise man, and its journey across the world, with original music from the 1940s, ’60s, ’80s and 2000s, as well as classic Christmas carols and LED screen imagery.
“As the family keeps the Christmas tradition of reading the ancient tale of the ‘fourth’ wise man, the story comes to life as a grand musical production on stage,” said Robert Muren, who co-directs the show with his wife, in a 2019 interview with The Gazette.
Professional, college and community actors make up the cast.
“This show presents entertainment and a meaningful story to people and builds bridges between this ministry and the local area we live in,” Robert said.
The Murens also have written and produced the musicals “The Covenant,” “God With Us” and “David: King Of Jerusalem.”
Also returning this year is the Charis Christmas Market, featuring local vendors selling handcrafted holiday gifts. The free market is open before and after each performance.
