Performer Bill Bowers will return to Millibo Art Theatre this weekend for several evenings of storytelling.
The seasoned Broadway performer is set to go on stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. He’ll be performing his show “Between Us,” in which Bowers will entertain viewers with physical storytelling, miming a collection of comedic tales and personal stories.
“I’m certainly a mime, but I also am a storyteller,” he said. “‘Between Us’ is a collection of stories with and without words.”
Bowers has worked as a professional actor for more than four decades.
As a shy kid, Bowers found expression through mime, relying on self-teaching and books to learn. He found inspiration in Charlie Chaplin and Danny Kaye. In his words, he started being a mime before he even knew what that was.
“I was a really shy kid. I’m from a small town in Montana, so it’s not like I’ve ever seen mime,” he said. “I just knew that I was interested in the idea of ‘what would you say if you didn’t have to say it.’”
He honed in on the art of mime about 20 years ago, becoming a student of world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, who took Bowers under his wing before his death in 2007.
“He’s just synonymous with what mime is,” Bowers said. “It’s a very unusual art form, and not many people do it, and so I really wanted to embrace that kind of love that I have for the art form.”
For this show, Bowers will pull from a variety of his plays, and he also plans to do a reading from his upcoming memoir, giving the audience a first look into a project he’s been working on during the pandemic.
The exclusive memoir reading is a treat for the Millibo Art Theatre. Bowers said he has performed at the theatre more than any other place in the world, hosting his first show there about 20 years ago.
“It’s just been an amazing, theatrical home for me,” Bowers said. “I just spent a lot of time there and I’ve spent a lot of time performing there, so it’s like coming home.”
Bowers enjoys trying new things and exploring his creativity at the Millibo Art Theatre — its where he’s wrote one of his plays and developed his solo piece, “All Over the Map.”
“The MAT theater has always been a place where I have tried out new things,” he said. “It’s a nice, friendly, honest audience. So this collection of stories, even though I’m doing a lot of pieces I have done before, I’m doing a couple of new things.”