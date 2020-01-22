“Disney’s Newsies” by Starz Theater Company
When: 6 p.m. Friday, 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: $14-$17; 255-3232, starztheater.org, tickets.uccspresents.org/events
What do you do with 100 kids or so who love to sing, dance and act?
Easy. You channel their energy into a popular Broadway musical. The students of Starz Theater Company will put on three performances of the 2012 Tony Award-winning musical “Disney’s Newsies,” Friday through Sunday at Ent Center for the Arts.
Starz, a division of Turning Pointe School of Dance, provides students with theatrical and vocal training and dance technique. Every year they show off those skills in a musical. Up until now, that’s been a 90-minute junior show, such as last year’s production of “Peter Pan Jr.” This year, however, the folks at Starz decided to uplevel and do a full-length show.
“It’s astounding what these kids are doing, what they’re tackling,” said Carmen Swank, producer for Starz. “We thought we had maximized the junior show version. The kids are ready for a greater level of challenge. Our directorial team was ready for the next level of challenge.”
“Disney’s Newsies” is based on the 1992 film of the same name, and was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. It’s the story of Jack Kelly, a newsboy and the leader of a group of street kids called “newsies.” He rallies newsboys around the city to strike when the publishing world raises distribution prices and threatens their earnings. Popular songs from the show include “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe.”
Moving from a junior show to a full-length musical was not altogether smooth, Swank said. With the move came more lines, more songs and more intense urban, jazz and tap choreography.
“When you have a junior company performing adult-level vocal pieces, it pushed them,” she said. “That’s part of our mission — inspiring future leaders in the arts and beyond. Recognizing they are future leaders in some form or fashion. We want to encourage the leader, the dreamer, the what-is-yet-to-be in each of them.”
“Lend Me a Tenor” by Funky Little Theater Company
When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, runs through Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Funky Little Theater Company, 1367 Pecan St.
Price: $12-$19, $5 student rush tickets available 30 minutes before each show; 471-4462, funkylittletheater.org
The atmosphere is tense at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company in this Tony Award-winning 1989 musical. A famous tenor, Il Stupendo, slated to perform for one evening only, has been accidentally overdosed with tranquilizers and is out cold. To save the show, the opera’s general manager convinces his assistant to pretend he’s the famous tenor. But when the real singer wakes up, chaos ensues.
World Dance Festival
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.
Price: $10-$20; 425-7596, shaktidancetroupe.com, purplepass.com/worlddancefestival
Born in India, AuroTejas Hemsell has been a lover of Indian classical dance since she started studying the art form at age 5. She founded Shakti Dance School and Shakti Dance Troupe in Colorado Springs in 2004, and performs and teaches Odissi, east Indian classical temple dance and Bollywood throughout the state. Saturday’s show will feature cultural dances from around the world by Hemsell and others.
“Objectivity Dance Theatre”
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
Where: Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St.
Price: $18 Thursday, $25; 465-6321, themat.org
Boulderites Jennifer Aiken and Peter Davison blend classical and modern dance with vaudeville, circus and spoken word and a stack of inanimate objects for an evening of original entertainment.
“The Choir of Man”
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place, Pueblo
Price: $52-$80; 719-583-4961, pueblomemorialhall.com
This hard to classify show is equal parts concert, dance performance and bar crawl. Nine men star in a rollicking tribute to the British pub. They’re given the names Narrator, Bore, Beast, Casanova and Piano Man among others, and they regale the crowd with popular songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. They tap dance, play instruments, including a bagpipe and engage the audience in a sing-along.
Mike Stanley
When: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd.
Price: $8; 591-0707, looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees
Detroit native and current Denver resident Mike Stanley was once voted best Chicago stand-up comedian by readers in the Chicago Reader, the city’s alternative newspaper. He’s appeared at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Festival and on the Adam Carolla Show.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” by Parker Arts and Sasquatch Productions
When: Through Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays
Where: Parker Arts Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker
Price: $24-$34; 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org
In the Tony Award-winning 2013 musical based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s novel, Matilda’s just your average 5-year-old with telekinesis — the power to move objects with her mind. Her parents and her school’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, don’t like her much, but she wins the heart of her teacher, Miss Honey, which makes life much sweeter.
“The Squirrels”
When: Through Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays
Where: Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora
Price: $12-$33; aurorafoxartscenter.org/the-squirrels
Playwright Robert Askins decided to use those frustratingly smart backyard critters as a metaphor. In his play, which doubles as a look at race and class in America, the squirrels are restless. A divide is growing between the rich gray squirrels and the downtrodden fox squirrels, and when an outsider comes along, they create a landscape of rebel armies, conspiracy and divided family loyalties.