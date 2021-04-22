Lovers of Broadway musicals are starving for their beloved song and dance numbers.
That hunger will be satisfied come November, when the Broadway is Back at Pikes Peak Center series deposits the touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning "Cats" to the PPC stage.
The new season also will feature the Tony Award-winning musicals "Fiddler on the Roof" and "South Pacific," as well as "An Officer and a Gentleman," which is based on the Oscar-winning 1982 film starring Richard Gere. Two add-on/swap-a-show options will be offered: "Stomp" and the Tony Award-winning "Rent." And "Waitress," which was scheduled for the 2019-2020 season, has been rescheduled into the season.
Six things to do in and around Colorado Springs this weekend: Great American Cleanup, Denver Restaurant Week, film scores, Motorless Morning, Polar Plunge, craft and gift show
"Cats" will run Nov. 9-10; "Fiddler on the Roof," Feb. 15-16; "An Officer and a Gentleman," March 1-2; and "South Pacific," March 29-30. "Stomp" will come to town Dec. 8-9, "Rent" will have one performance on April 5, and "Waitress" is Jan. 4-5.
Season tickets start at $165 for all four season shows and are on sale now. Season ticket holders receive free parking, premium seating, ticket exchanges, lost ticket insurance and more. Call 477-2132 or online to BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com.