Nerds of the world rejoice, the world is yours. Literally.
The Broadmoor World Arena will be taken over by the Colorado Springs Con from Aug. 27-29 as the event, which began in 2016, expands its operation. The venue, which hosts graduations, concerts, sporting events, circuses and multiple other shows and performances, will now host former NSYNC member Joey Fatone, "Leave it to Beaver" and "Saved by the Bell" reunions, a variety of professional wrestlers and several other celebrity guests.
It will also be the site of several thousand die hard pop culture fans, as the con has steadily grown in popularity since its inception.
Other guests scheduled to attend include a cast reunion from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian", made up of Chris Bartlett, Emily Swallow, and Misty Rosas. Also appearing are three cast members from the FX drama "Mayans MC" - Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, and Frankie Loyal.
Tickets are currently on sale at BroadmoorWorldArena.com, AXS.com, www.cscomiccon.com and at the Pikes Peak Center box office.
Ticket prices start at $25 for adults and $10 for kids between the ages of six and 12. VIP passes and Saturday After Party tickets are also available.