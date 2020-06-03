Broadmoor World Arena will transform itself into a drive-in movie theater and outdoor yoga studio.
Movie lovers will have three chances to watch a double feature June 11-13. On tap are the 1995 film "Jumanji," starring Robin Williams, and the 2006 film "Talledega Nights," with Will Ferrell. Audio will be available through an FM transmitter. Lot C, off Geyser Drive, can accommodate 178 cars, which will be parked in every other space to be compliant with social distancing guidelines.
The first movie will begin at 8:15 p.m. and the second at 11 p.m. Tickets start at $23 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Attendees can also pre-order food and beverages at the time of purchase. Social distancing guidelines also will apply to restrooms inside Broadmoor World Arena. Go online to broadmoorworldarena.com.
For those missing their regular yoga classes, here's the chance to practice outdoors on the south side of the arena. "Nama-stay 6 Ft Away From Me" will feature a one-hour class with teachers from Yoga Studio Satya at 6 p.m. June 18. There's room for 150 yogis to practice.
Tickets are $25 and include a drink ticket for a craft beer from Goat Patch Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company or Bristol Brewing Company. Soft drinks and water will also be available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to broadmoorworldarena.com.