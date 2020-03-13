The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center have suspended all events through April 13.
The decision comes after Gov. Jared Polis recommended a 30-day restriction of gatherings of 250 or more people to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Shows include Jeff Dunham, "Dancing With the Stars Live!," "Baby Shark Live!," David Spade and Aaron Lewis.
The venues will work to reschedule events. Ticket holders can check the status of events at pikespeakcenter.com/showupdates.
Also:
- Full list of events that are canceled or postponed.
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- MAP: A look at cases in Colorado.
- Coronavirus vs. the flu: Similar symptoms and the differences.