Need a break from the hubbub of shopping, cooking, cleaning and gift wrapping? Carve out some me-time with the 12 Days of Christmas classes at The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Classes are from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 to Jan. 1. Cost is $35 per class, which includes a glass of prosecco. Reservations at 634-7711, ext. 3733.
Day 1: Partridge in a Pear Tree, learn how to poach a pear, fill it with vanilla ice cream and drizzle it with Broadmoor 66 percent chocolate sauce.
Day 2: Two Turtle Doves, learn how to make a candy turtle of salted caramel, spiced candied pecans and rich dark chocolate.
Day 3: Three French Hens, a wine tasting of grapes from the Rhone Valley.
Day 4: Four Calling Birds, learn how to make fried chicken with biscuits and red eye gravy, plus the basics of bird butchery and brining.
Day 5: Five Golden Rings, learn how to roll sushi.
Day 6: Six Geese-A-Laying, learn about eggs for making omelets, scotch eggs, spaghetti alla Carbonara and Caesar salad dressing.
Day 7: Seven Swans-A-Swimming, learn about pate au choux for making eclairs and profiteroles, which can be transformed into a custard- filled swan.
Day 8: Eight Maids-A-Milking, learn to make mozzarella, burrata and ricotta.
Day 9: Nine Ladies Dancing, a tasting of rosé and canapés.
Day 10: Ten Lords-A-Leaping, learn to make winter cocktails to kick off your New Year’s celebration.
Day 11: Eleven Pipers Piping, learn how to make trendy piped cookies.
Day 12: Twelve Drummers Drumming, get tips for making the best cup of Joe for a morning pick-me-up and evening cocktails.