BROADMOOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS
Caption +

The front entrance of the Broadmoor Hotel is decorated for the holidays as night falls Tuesday, November 27, 2012. The holiday lights display at the hotel features more than half a million lights strung on 280 trees throughout the property. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette The front entrance of the Broadmoor Hotel is decorated for the holidays as night falls Tuesday, November 27, 2012. The holiday lights display at the hotel features more than half a million lights strung on 280 trees throughout the property. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette

 MARK REIS, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

Need a break from the hubbub of shopping, cooking, cleaning and gift wrapping? Carve out some me-time with the 12 Days of Christmas classes at The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Classes are from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 to Jan. 1. Cost is $35 per class, which includes a glass of prosecco. Reservations at 634-7711, ext. 3733.

Day 1: Partridge in a Pear Tree, learn how to poach a pear, fill it with vanilla ice cream and drizzle it with Broadmoor 66 percent chocolate sauce.

Day 2: Two Turtle Doves, learn how to make a candy turtle of salted caramel, spiced candied pecans and rich dark chocolate.

Day 3: Three French Hens, a wine tasting of grapes from the Rhone Valley.

Day 4: Four Calling Birds, learn how to make fried chicken with biscuits and red eye gravy, plus the basics of bird butchery and brining.

Day 5: Five Golden Rings, learn how to roll sushi.

Day 6: Six Geese-A-Laying, learn about eggs for making omelets, scotch eggs, spaghetti alla Carbonara and Caesar salad dressing.

Day 7: Seven Swans-A-Swimming, learn about pate au choux for making eclairs and profiteroles, which can be transformed into a custard- filled swan.

Day 8: Eight Maids-A-Milking, learn to make mozzarella, burrata and ricotta.

Day 9: Nine Ladies Dancing, a tasting of rosé and canapés.

Day 10: Ten Lords-A-Leaping, learn to make winter cocktails to kick off your New Year’s celebration.

Day 11: Eleven Pipers Piping, learn how to make trendy piped cookies.

Day 12: Twelve Drummers Drumming, get tips for making the best cup of Joe for a morning pick-me-up and evening cocktails.

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments