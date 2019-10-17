The Chippy — Authentic British Fish n’ Chips, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway, has opened in Colorado Springs.
The Chippy is ready to serve up baskets of sizzling fried cod ($13) or halibut ($11), both with a mountain of hand-cut fries. There are battered and fried sausages ($11), too.
A warming cabinet is full of Cornish pastries, hand pies and sausage rolls, all made in house. The pastry crust is delicious. The pork and Pueblo green chili pies ($8) is outstanding.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details: 285-7040, facebook.com/TheChippyCoS