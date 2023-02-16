Americans seem to be fascinated by all things British.

That includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth and, of course, Sir Winston Churchill.

Evidence: The 2017 war drama, “Darkest Hour,” starring Gary Oldman as Churchill in his early days as British prime minister of the U.K. during WWII; actor John Lithgow’s recent portrayal of the famous politician in Netflix’s popular “The Crown”; the 2021 TV series, “Churchill.”

Add one more to the list: British actor David Payne’s new “Churchill,” the one-man show he wrote during the pandemic after performances for his one-man show “An Evening with C.S. Lewis” were canceled. Payne will perform Friday through Sunday in Studio Bee at Pikes Peak Center.

“People will find he had a great sense of humor, so they will be surprised how much they laugh,” Payne said from his home in the U.K. “It’s a true look at a man who was a pivotal figure in the 20th century and to some extent on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The two-act show is set at a celebration dinner for Churchill, organized by a group of Americans after he became the first person to be granted an honorary U.S. citizenship. The official ceremony at the White House was two months earlier, but Churchill couldn’t attend due to health reasons.

“They’ve asked him to reflect on his life,” Payne said. “Although he’s primarily known for his role in the second world war, and most people want to know about that, he reflects on the years that led up to that and what prepared him for that role.”

The script also explores Churchill’s important relationships, such as with Queen Elizabeth, who took the throne during his tenure as prime minister: “It’s a special relationship, one that she wrote to him afterward and said no other occupant would ever replace her first British prime minister,” Payne said.

And his wife, Clementine Churchill, who staunchly supported him: “There are a lot of people who say without Churchill, Great Britain may not have survived the second world war. He rejected that. He said without my wife I would not have survived the second world war.”

Payne’s acting career came late and by chance. He was working for a music company in Nashville more than two decades ago when he saw a bulletin about an audition for “Shadowlands,” a play about the love affair between the British writer C.S. Lewis and American poet Joy Davidman. “British accents help,” read the ad.

“I thought I’ve got a British accent. I’ve had it for a long time,” Payne said.

“So I went along. It was that night. I thought I might get a small part. I ended up with the role of Lewis, and I’d never been on stage before.”

Following that, he wrote his one-man show about the author and is now closing in on 2,000 productions around the world. A YouTube of his performance, called “C.S. Lewis: My Life’s Journey,” has almost 2.5 million views.

Playing Churchill is a different beast than Lewis, who was a great conversationalist, Payne says. With Churchill, it’s about the delivery.

“He had that deep tone and he spoke very slowly,” Payne said. “He had a speech impediment from the early days and that’s why he spoke as he did. I’ve got my Churchill cane and the Churchill hat, and when you put that on and walk in with a cigar you are Churchill.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270