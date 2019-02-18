The food hits of Denver are trickling down to Colorado Springs. Fat Sully’s pizza and Denver Biscuit Co. share space on South Tejon Street, while breakfast eatery Snooze and sub shop Cheba Hut are on their way.
But I won’t be satisfied until Illegal Pete’s joins the migration. If Denver can have several, and Boulder and Fort Collins can have three between them, can’t we have one?
Are we too lame for the Chipotle-style joint with a late-night reputation? I trust we’d go at all hours for the burritos, fish tacos and high-quality beer choices.
Click here for more local dining news.