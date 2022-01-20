Of the 30,000 students who attend Brigham Young University, 5,000 take some type of ballroom dance class.
“That’s a lot,” Curt Holman, BYU Ballroom Dance Company’s artistic director, said. “It’s a way for people to take a break from chemistry for a while and learn ballroom dancing.”
While the vast majority of the school’s dancers might take a class for fun, there are 32 full-time students, ranging in age from 19 to 23, mostly majoring in nondance subjects, who are hard core about their love for ballroom. Those dancers make up the award-winning Ballroom Dance Company, a highly competitive, auditioned group that has traveled to more than 40 countries in its 40-year history, and even once danced for a queen of Thailand. This summer, the group will travel to Germany and Switzerland and perform for members of the European Parliament.
They’ll perform their 90-minute show “Come Alive” on Friday at Mitchell High School. It features a wide range of styles, including Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers-type waltzes and foxtrots, cha-chas, sambas and rumbas.
“What you’ll see from our dancers is a highly developed skill of ballroom comparable to what you’d see from a high-level ballet company,” Holman said. “The performance is highly theatrical. There’s not one moment you want to look away from the stage.”
BYU’s ballroom dance program goes back to the 1960s, when the partner style of dance seemed like a good way for people to get to know each other. In the ‘80s, the social dance program began to morph into the competitive company it is today.
Holman compares BYU’s dance program to the school’s athletic teams, in that students work to improve their skills, join a junior varsity team of sorts, then hope to make the varsity team, aka the Ballroom Dance Company. Members are required to attend rehearsals from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and also take a technique class.
That ballroom is so popular with such a young set might seem surprising, but Holman believes any cultural tropes about the dance style left over from old TV shows such as “The Lawrence Welk Show” has been smashed by modern day offerings, including the TV shows “Dancing With the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”
“There’s a certain amount of satisfaction that comes with dancing and interacting with people that we need in today’s world, when we’re so entrenched in the digital world,” Holman said. “Learning ballroom is people skills. It’s a cure for a lot of social ills.”
