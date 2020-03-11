Owlbear Barbecue

Owlbear Barbecue opened in 2015 and is located off Larimer Street in downtown Denver. 

 Contributed photo

If you find yourself brewery hopping in Denver’s River North Art District, make a pit stop at the small Owlbear Barbecue. You can bring the delicious barbecue over to Our Mutual Friend Brewing to enjoy with a brew. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments