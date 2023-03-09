You voted for your favorite breweries in the first round of our Colorado Springs Brewers' Bracket on The Gazette's website and Instagram and the results are in.

After some close races, we tallied the numbers and have paired the winners for round 2. Keep voting to see if your favorite brewery comes out victorious. Polls close every Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced April 3.

Round 2

A. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company vs. Red Leg Brewing Company

Phantom Canyon vs. Red Leg

VOTE HERE: Phantom Canyon Brewing Company vs. Red Leg Brewing Company

You voted:

B. Goat Patch Brewing Company vs. Cerberus Brewing Company

Goat Patch vs. Cerebus

VOTE HERE: Goat Patch Brewing Company vs. Cerberus Brewing Company

You voted:

C. Bristol Brewing Co. vs. Storybook Brewing

Bristol vs. Storybook

VOTE HERE: Bristol Brewing Co. vs. Storybook Brewing

You voted:

D. Brass Brewing Co. vs. TRiNiTY Brewing Co.  

Brass Brewing Co. vs. TRiNiTY Brewing Co

VOTE HERE: Brass Brewing Co. vs. TRiNiTY Brewing Co.

You voted:
Brewers' Bracket: Round 2

