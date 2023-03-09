You voted for your favorite breweries in the first round of our Colorado Springs Brewers' Bracket on The Gazette's website and Instagram and the results are in.

After some close races, we tallied the numbers and have paired the winners for round 2. Keep voting to see if your favorite brewery comes out victorious. Polls close every Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced April 3.

Round 2

A. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company vs. Red Leg Brewing Company

B. Goat Patch Brewing Company vs. Cerberus Brewing Company

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

C. Bristol Brewing Co. vs. Storybook Brewing

D. Brass Brewing Co. vs. TRiNiTY Brewing Co.