Through thousands of votes, and the occasional impassioned comment on our social media, residents of Colorado Springs have shown their support and loyalty for their local breweries.

There were some close races, but the Brewers' Bracket has narrowed down to the championship round. The culminating battle is between Goat Patch Brewing Company and Bristol Brewing Company.

Goat Patch made it to the championship with over 876 votes on the Gazette's website and social media. Bristol Brewing fought the good fight and came out on top after hundreds of votes poured in through the Gazette's Instagram, securing their spot in the championship round with 864 votes.

The final poll will close Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced April 3.