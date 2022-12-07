Ever wanted to party like a Viking? Now’s your chance.
Breckenridge is hosting its 59th annual Ullr Fest this weekend, a three-day-long party honoring the Norse god of snow, Ullr (rhymes with cooler). The celebration will include a massive winter parade, a Christmas-tree-fueled bonfire and a record-breaking Shotski.
Originally named Ullr Dag, the winter festival was first held in 1963 by Norwegian ski legends Sigurd Rockne and Trygve Berge. Local historian Leigh Girvin said the pair, along with Breckenridge’s growing Norwegian population, wanted to celebrate their heritage while attracting tourists.
This year’s festivities kick off Thursday afternoon with the crowning of the Ullr King and Queen — a longstanding tradition that honors two locals for their work in the community and their love of snow. Girvin, who has lived in Breckenridge for 50 years, was crowned Ullr Fest Queen in 2019.
“I just love the tradition of our town,” Girvin said. “It was really fun for me to see the adults kind of cutting loose a little bit, and everyone having a good time. It kind of set the tone for me.”
After the coronation, the Breckenridge Distillery will attempt to defeat Park City, Utah, for the unofficial world-record of longest Shotski. Lauren Swanson, spokesperson for the Breckenridge Tourism Office, said the Shotski record has “been a fun back and forth for the last few years” between Breckenridge and Park City.
To take the title back, the town is relying on more than 1,300 partygoers to take a shot. Tickets to join the Shot-ski are $15 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Breckenridge Mountain Rotary.
The party continues with the Ullr Fest Parade, where dozens of floats will glide down Main Street in hopes of securing one of three cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,000.
“The parade is kind of the highlight of Ullr Fest, it really showcases the wild winter shenanigans and what it means to be a part of this community,” Swanson said.
Thursday’s celebration will wrap up at the massive Ullr bonfire starting at 5:30 p.m., sacrificing last year’s Christmas trees to the snow god.
“It’s classic way to pay respect to Ullr,” she said. “Hopefully it’ll bring in snow this year.”
The festivities will continue into the weekend — on Friday, comedian Jimmy Dunn will perform at the Riverwalk Center, and on Saturday, the Stephen C. West Ice Arena will host a family-friendly Ullr Ice Skating Party in the afternoon and an ice-skating show in the evening.
For those interested, Girvin offers one piece of advice: If you’re going to the bonfire, don’t wear a nice jacket.
“Wear a jacket you don’t mind getting burn holes in, because the sparks fly,” Girvin said, speaking from experience.