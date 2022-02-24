Beware of the music of Mardi Gras. It has been known to be so powerful that first-time listeners decide to move to New Orleans.

Roger Lewis says he’s seen it happen.

“New Orleans music is very spiritual,” he said. “It makes you do some strange things. It just makes you feel good.”

Lewis would know. The 80-year-old New Orleans native has been playing this kind of music since he was 7.

From the first time he picked up a saxophone, Lewis began betting on a career as a musician. Reading his family’s encyclopedia, he was drawn to pictures of landmarks from around the world. Music, he decided, was going to take him places.

And it has.

As a founding member of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, which formed in 1977, Lewis has spent decades seeing the world while on tour.

“This is all I have ever wanted to do,” Lewis said. “I always wanted to play music and travel the world. I’m living my dream.”

Of the places he’s visited, Lewis still counts his hometown as a favorite. And wherever he travels, Lewis likes to share the power of New Orleans with them.

That goes for a show on Thursday at The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, one of several Colorado stops for the brass band coinciding with Mardi Gras celebrations.

“We’re going to bring a little taste of Mardi Gras to you,” Lewis said.

The show, billed as a Mardi Gras Mambo, will also feature music from fellow Louisiana band Nathan and The Zydeco Cha-Chas.

Contrary to what the name suggests, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band has seven members. Lewis is the only original member after many lineup changeups through the years.

“I’m the glue,” Lewis said.

He has stuck around because of his love for music.

And because the band has found love from anyone who listens.

They’ve recorded songs with stars such as Elvis Costello, DJ Logic and Norah Jones. They have toured with The Black Crowes and opened up for Miles Davis.

When the band played an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, the series founder, Bob Boilen, described them as “an abundance of euphoria.”

Lewis lists off many words to describe their sound: “Happy, joyful noise, uplifting.”

This might be heightened around the festive time of Mardi Gras, when playing a Dirty Dozen Brass Band concert reminds Lewis of another New Orleans staple.

“This music is like eating a big pot of gumbo,” he said. “It makes you feel so good that you keep coming back for more.”