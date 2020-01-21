Pop singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will add her voice to the orchestral sounds of the Colorado Symphony this summer.

The musical forces will come together Sept. 12-13 at Red Rocks in Morrison. Tickets are $55 to $109.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.

Carlile has released six albums since her 2005 self-titled debut. Some of her biggest hits include "By the Way, I Forgive You," which is also the title of her latest album, "The Firewatcher's Daughter," "The Joke," "The Story" and "Party of One."

Last year, Carlile also helped form the popular country group The Highwomen, with Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby.