A Boston Market is pictured in Denver, Colo. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

 Ed Andrieski

Boston Market, 1015 N. Academy Blvd., is offering free meals for dine-in or takeout for kids 12 and younger, while supply lasts.

One meal per child per day. Children must be present when ordering. No other purchase necessary. 

Meal selections include: Dark or white meat rotisserie chicken, mini meatloaf, roasted turkey breast or mac & cheese. Meals come with a kid’s side, fresh-baked cornbread and a kid’s drink.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 573-1901, tinyurl.com/xed8edmh.

