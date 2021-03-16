Boston Market, 1015 N. Academy Blvd., is offering free meals for dine-in or takeout for kids 12 and younger, while supply lasts.
One meal per child per day. Children must be present when ordering. No other purchase necessary.
Meal selections include: Dark or white meat rotisserie chicken, mini meatloaf, roasted turkey breast or mac & cheese. Meals come with a kid’s side, fresh-baked cornbread and a kid’s drink.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 573-1901, tinyurl.com/xed8edmh.