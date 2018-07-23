You're not reading it wrong. Off-Broadway hit "The Book of Moron" will stop by Pikes Peak Center for three shows Oct. 5-6.
Tickets for Robert Dubac's much-praised show are $22-$47 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Dubac's one-man show has nothing to do with the Tony Award-winning blockbuster "The Book of Mormon." The show stars Dubac as a brain-injured patient trying to recover his sense of identity by calling upon his various personas, including his Inner Child and his Voice of Reason.
The Denver Post's former theater critic John Moore described it as "high concept comedy that is provocative and smart."